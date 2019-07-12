Bryant 10’s gradually pull away as Elliott, Frazier pitch shutout

SEMINOLE, Texas — Jake Elliott, with sixth-inning relief from Gunner Frazier, tossed a three-hit shutout and the Bryant All-Stars banged out 14 hits to start the 10U Southwest Regional Tournament on the right foot Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Magee, Miss.

Elliott had four hits and Cooper Hatman added three to spur the Bryant offense as they advance in the winners’ bracket in the double-elimination tourney. They’ll play the winner of the Iberville Parish, La.-Seminole, Texas game on Friday at 2:30 in the second round.

The 10’s, coached by Greg Riggs, include Blake Brower, Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Jackson Duran, Elliott, Drake Fikes, Frazier, Austin Hastings, Hatman, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee and Jackson Trusty.

It was a tight game for a while. Bryant scored on a single by Elliott and a two-out double by Brower in the top of the first. And it stayed 1-0 through three.

In the fourth, however, Bryant started to build up its advantage. There were two away when Hatman doubled and Hastings singled him home. A double by Tate-Lee made it 3-0 before Dozier’s RBI single capped the outburst.

Elliott pitched around a walk and a single in the bottom of the fourth and, in the fifth, Bryant’s bats went back to work.

Riggs led off by legging out an infield knock. Markham sacrificed him to second then Elliott singled him home. With two down, Hatman doubled in courtesy runner Duran and it was 6-0.

A walk to Hastings kept the inning going. Tate-Lee’s single loaded the bases for Dozier, who was hit by a pitch to force in a run. After a pitching change, Frazier walked to force in another, making it 8-0.

Elliott fanned two as he retired the side in order in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, walks to Pringle and Markham revved up the offense again. Elliott singled to fill the sacks and a run scored on Brower’s sacrifice fly. An error allowed Markham and Elliott to score as well and it was 11-0.

Frezier struck out the side around a one-out bunt hit in the bottom of the sixth to close out the victory.