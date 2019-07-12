Regional opener for Bryant 9’s spoiled by Mississippi team

D’IRBEVILLE, Miss. — In their opening game of pool play at the 9U Southwest Regional Tournament, the Bryant All-Stars, South Arkansas champions, were outslugged by the Magee, Miss., All-Stars 12-4 on Thursday.

Bryant is set to play on Friday against the host team from D’Iberville at 1 p.m., then take on Florence, Ala., at 3.

The 9’s, coached by Rick Brown with assistance from Jake Hunter, Seth Hyder and Danny Dunn include, Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kaden Simmons and Crews Thomason.

Bryant built a 4-1 lead early, but Magee scored four in the second then put it out of reach with five in the fourth.

In the first, Kelley led off with an infield hit and took second then third on wild pitches at Hill drew a walk. Hill stole second and, with one out, Drake drilled a double to center that made it 2-0.

Magee used a single, a walk and a one-out error to get a run in the bottom of the first.

Hunter led off the second with a walk then Hyder beat out an infield hit. Dunn beat out a bunt hit to load the bases and, with two down, Hill singled in two.

Magee erased Bryant’s lead in the home second then added two more runs in the third.

Despite a lead-off single by Markham in the top of the third, Bryant was unable to score. In the fourth, walks to Dunn and Simmons failed to produce.

After Magee’s big fourth, the Bryant Stars were set down in order in the top of the fifth.