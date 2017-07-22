Bryant 13s turn close contest into rout late in Regional opener

LINCOLN, Ala. — With nine hits to take advantage of nine walks, four errors and a pair of hit batsmen, the Bryant Athletic Association All-Stars opened play in the 2017 Southwest Regional Babe Ruth 13-year-old Tournament on Friday.

Calvin Myles drove in three runs while Connor Martin and Kyler Pabon knocked in two apiece as Bryant overcame a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the sixth and seven more in the seventh to earn a 12-3 victory over Madisonville, La.

The win advances Bryant to a game on Saturday morning at 9

The team, coached by Jason Greiner, includes Chase Boardman, Chandler Boardman, Brayden Boyce, Gavin Burton, Caleb Greiner, Drew Hatman, Martin, Colby Morrow, Myles, Pabon, Cade Parker, J.T. Parker and Hayden Thompson.

Bryant scored first in the game, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Cade Parker was hit by a pitch to start the inning. With one out, Thompson drilled a double to center, driving in the game’s first run. Thompson stole third and scored on Hatman’s single to left.

J.T. Parker had Madisonville shut out over the first two innings, though he had to pitch out of a jam in the second overcoming a walk, an error and, with one out, a hit by pitch. It helped that Bryant caught a base-runner trying to steal along the way.

In the top of the third, Pabon reached on an error but was stranded. In the bottom of the inning, the Louisiana team took a 3-2 lead utilizing four hits and a walk.

Bryant mustered nothing in the top of the fourth but then neither did Madisonville against Pabon, who relieved J.T. Parker in the third. Both teams threatened in the fifth but could not cash in. For Bryant, Martin was hit by a pitch with one out, Burton singled then Pabon sacrificed them to second and third. Martin tried to score on Morrow’s grounder to first but a throw home nailed him.

Madisonville couldn’t make anything of a lead-off single and a one-out error. Pabon got the final out of the inning on strikes.

Bryant regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Cade Parker walked and, with one out, was forced at second on a bouncer to short by Thompson. A walk to Chase Boardman rejuvenated the uprising. Thompson and Boardman worked a double steal before Myles singled to drive both in, giving Bryant a 4-3 lead.

Martin’s knock plated Myles to make it 5-3.

Thompson relieved in the sixth and worked around an error, a passed ball and a hit batsman, getting the first and third outs of the inning on strikes.

Bryant blew the game up in the top of the seventh. Burton drew a free pass to open the frame. Pabon sacrificed then reached second when a wild throw was made to first. Burton scored on the play then Morrow singled in Pabon.

Greiner came on to run for Morrow and took second on a passed ball. J.T. Parker doubled him home to make it 8-3. Parker scored as well when a throw to third went awry.

Cade Parker walked and advanced to second on a passed ball before Thompson was struck by a 1-0 deliver. A walk to Chase Boardman loaded the sacks and, when Myles walked, it forced in a run. A walk to Martin brought Thompson in, making it 11-3.

With two down and the bases full, Pabon singled to get Boardman home with the 12th run.

Down to their last at-bats, Madisonville was retired in order as Thompson closed out the victory.