Bryant 15’s complete Classic, season by whipping Bombers

MEMPHIS — In a consolation game to wrap up their play at the annual Keith Hagan Memorial All-America Classic on Monday, the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion 15-and-under team earned an 8-1 win over the East Coast Bombers 15U team.

The contest also marked the end of the 15-and-under team’s schedule for Bryant. They finished 11-4-1 and the players will continue their season as the 17-and-under Black Sox team at the Junior District Tournament starting this Saturday.

Noah Davis, Aaron Morgan and Slade Renfrow each had two hits as the Sox dismissed the Bombers, building an 8-0 lead before East Coast got a lone run in the home fourth.

Blaine Sears and Christian Motes combined to keep the Bombers at bay, scattering three runs between them. In five innings, Sears allowed one run on one hit with a walk while fanning four.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead in the second. Morgan singled, and Christian Motes drew a walk. Sears beat out a bunt for a hit to load the bags. Brayden Lester grounded into a force at third as Morgan scored.

Sears pitched around a one-out error in the top of the third and, in the home half, the Sox made it 2-0. Renfrow doubled and scored when Collins’ grounder to first was misplayed. Two more runs scored to make it 6-1.

In the fourth, the Bombers used a double, a walk and an error to get their run.

Bryant’s fourth, Lester singled, and Lester walked before Davis drilled a triple to make it 8-1.

Sears set down the Bombers in order in the top of the fifth then the Sox were unable to take advantage of singles by Zion Collins and Morgan. A walk loaded the bases but when the Sox tried to squeeze in a run, the Bombers managed to get Collins out at the plate and Morgan out at third to end the threat.

Motes relieved in the sixth and worked around a pair of singles and an error that had the bases full with two out.