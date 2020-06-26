Bryant 15’s fall in opener at The Hagan

MEMPHIS — A five-run first proved too much for the Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team to overcome as they opened pool play in the The Hagan tournament at Arlington, Tenn., High School today. The Perfect Game 33’s 15U team (413) of Birmingham, Ala., added on as the game went along and extracted a 9-4 win over the Sox.

Bryant will continue pool play on Friday at 2:30 p.m., against the Easley Baseball Club (Ray) of Memphis.

The 33’s benefited from nine walks from five Black Sox pitchers plus four errors.

The Sox had seven hits including two from Mason Butler, who drove in a pair as well. Gage Horn drove in the other two runs.

An error to open the game then three consecutive one-out walks instigated the five-run first.

Bryant got on the board in the bottom of the second when Carson Kemp reached second on a throwing error. Aden Palmer singled him to third then Horn grounded out to second to drive in the run.

But the 33’s got two runs in the top of the third with a two-out two-run single after ae walk, a single and a double steal.

Two more in the top of the fourth made it 9-1. An error opened the door for the uprising.

The Sox whittled a run off of the margin in the bottom of the third and was in position to get more. Hunter Holt singled with one out then Kemp reached on an error. With two down, a passed ball put both in scoring position for Horn, who singled to right to get Holt home. Matt Griffe walked to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Horn came on in relief after a pair of lead-off walks in the top of the fifth. He was able to shut the 33’s out the rest of the way.

Butler and Jordan Knox had singles in the bottom of the fifth for Bryant. They were balked to second and third but were stranded. Holt made a bid for a run-scoring hit but his liner was caught by the 33’s second baseman to end the inning.

In the sixth, Reid Catton was hit by a pitch and, with two out, Lakin Woods walked. Tucker Dunn singled to load the bases and Butler came through with a two-run knock to right.

But a groundout ended the game.