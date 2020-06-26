June 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Everett Sox run record to 15-0 behind Lee’s two-hit shutout

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

After winning the 17U Battle of Omaha championship, the Everett Black Sox Junior American[more] Legion team continued to ride the wave Tuesday night, nailing down a 10-0 win in five innings over Cabot Centennial Bank. Lefty Evan Lee tossed a two-out shutout as the Sox improved to 15-0 on the season going into Wednesday’s home game against Hot Springs Lakeside.

Dalton Holt and Devin Dupree each had two hits for the Sox who took advantage of five walks, a hit batsman and three errors with eight hits.

After being retired in order in the first, the Bryant team posted two runs in each of the next three innings, making it a run-rule win with four in the fifth.

Lee set down eight of the first nine Cabot batters, fanning three including the first two of the third inning. Jonathan Latture followed with the first hit, a double to right-center. He advanced on a wild pitch but was stranded there.

In the fourth, Chris Odom walked with one out and Gavin Tillery slapped a hit inside the bag at third that was cut off nicely by Dupree, who fired in to Brandan Warner at third in time to nail Odom.

Tillery, who wound up a second on the play was then picked off by Bryant catcher Trey Breeding to end the inning. Lee closed it out by working around a two-out hit batsman, striking out Trace Burke for the final out.

Cabot starter Adam Hicks retired the first four Black Sox batters before Dupree launched a drive deep to center for a triple. Harrison Dale slapped an RBI single to right and, when it got past Cabot’s Tyler Tucker, he sprinted around to third. Warner’s single made it 2-0.

A walk to Drew Tipton with one out in the third, ignited another uprising. He took second on a wild pitch and third on a lined single to left by Holt. And when the ball was booted in left, Tipton came on in the score. Lee pounded a 2-2 pitch to the base of the right-field fence for a double. Holt hustled all the way home on the play, making it 4-0.

Dupree’s second hit opened the fourth. He advanced on a wild pitch as Hicks struck out Dale. But, at that point, the Bankers’ manager Chris Gross, made a pitching change, bringing in shortstop Dylan Bowers to face Warner. After a wild pitch on ball four to Warner allowed Dupree to reach third, another wild delivery plated a run. Warner raced all the way to third on the play. He would score on Bowers’ third errant delivery to make it 6-0.

In the fifth, things fell apart for Cabot after Tipton and Holt drilled back-to-back doubles. Walks to Lee, Blake Patterson and Dupree forced in a run. With Dale coming to the plate, lefty Tyler Gilbert relieved for Cabot. His wild pitch allowed Lee to score as Dale drew a walk.

Gilbert induced back-to-back bouncers to third that resulted in force outs at the plate, giving his team a chance to extend the game. But his first pitch to Connor Tatum was in the dirt and bounced away from the Cabot catcher. Dale scored to end the game.

BRYANT EVERETT 10, CABOT CENTENNIAL BANK 0

Centennial Bank ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Latture, 3b-ss-2b 2 0 1 0 Tipton, cf 2 2 1 0

Bowers, ss-p 2 0 0 0 Holt, rf 3 2 2 1

Hicks, p 2 0 0 0 Lee, p 2 1 1 1

Jones, 3b0000Patterson, 1b2000

Odom, c1000Dupree, lf2221

Reed, c 0 0 0 0 Dale, ss 2 2 1 1

Tillery, 1b-rf 2 0 1 0 Warner, 3b 2 1 1 1

Tucker, rf 0 0 0 0 Breeding, c 2 0 0 0

Hurst, ph 0 0 0 0 Gentry, 2b 2 0 0 0

Sullivan, rf 1 0 0 0 Tatum, 2b 0 0 0 0

Williams, 1b 0 0 0 0

Null, lf 2 0 0 0

Buroughs, 2b 0 0 0 0

Spafford, 2b 1 0 0 0

Burke, cf 2 0 0 0

Totals 15 0 2 0 Totals 19 10 8 5

Cabot 000 00 — 0

BRYANT 022 24 — 10

Two out when game-ending run scored.

E—Tucker, Null, Tillery. DP—Cabot 1. LOB—Cabot 3, Bryant 2. 2B—Latture, Lee, Holt, Tipton. 3B—Dupree.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Cabot

Hicks (L) 3.1 5 3 6 1 2

Bowers 0.2 4 4 2 3 0

Gilbert 0.2 1 1 0 1 0

Bryant

Lee (W) 5 0 0 2 2 5

Balk—Bowers. HBP—Breeding (by Bowers), Spafford (by Lee). WP—Lee, Hicks, Bowers 3, Gilbert 2.