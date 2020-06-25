June 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Leigh, Sox whitewash Jackets

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Lanky left-hander James Leigh had obvious talent but seemed a little raw when the Bryant Blacksox A American Legion team began the summer. But with work, and some help from assistant coach Mike Campbell, he has developed into one of the top hurlers on the Sox’ deep staff.

The latest evidence of that came Tuesday when Leigh spun a two-hit shutout at the Sheridan Yellowjackets in an 8-0 run-rule win in six innings at Bryant Field.

Leigh was plagued by wildness in each of his last two starts, yet picked up victories by limiting the other team’s hits. This time, he allowed just two walks while striking out nine, taking another step forward. At one point, he retired 12 in a row. Sheridan managed only four baserunners and one of those was thrown out trying to steal by Bryant catcher Dustin Easterly.

Only one Sheridan baserunner got past first and that came in the opening inning. Zak Chumney, who had both of his team’s hits, led off the contest with a single to left. He advanced on a wild pitch but got no further as Leigh struck out the side around a two-out walk.

Sheridan’s only other hit was a single to lead off the sixth by Chumney. By then, the Sox had a 7-0 lead, sparked by lead-off man Dustin Tinkler who was on base four times, scored twice and had two hits. Morgan Garner snapped out of a slump with a 2-for-3 game. He also scored twice, including the game-ending run.

Bryant took the lead with a pair of runs in the third. With one out, Tinkler sliced a double down the line in left. He advanced on a grounder to the right side by Easterly then, after Scott Peeler walked and stole second, a balk brought Tinkler home. Patrick McBride’s double plated Peeler with the second tally.

In the fourth, the Sox blew the game open with a five-spot. Korey Hunter blooped a single to center then Andrew Moseley and Daniel Minton followed with base hits to chase him home. Though Minton was out trying to steal second, Garner came through with an RBI double to make it 4-0.

The carousel continued when Tinkler walked. He then followed Garner home when Easterly’s single to left got through the Sheridan outfielder. Easterly wound up at third and, after a Sheridan pitching change, he scored on Peeler’s bouncer to first to make it 7-0.

Garner and Tinkler singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Easterly reached on an error to load the bases. Peeler then delivered the game-ending run with a sacrifice fly to right.

The win improved the Sox to 15-6 going into the Wednesday, June 26, game at Pine Bluff.



