Bryant 17’s thumped by Sheridan at Russellville tourney

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Black Sox 17-and-under Junior American Legion team managed just two hits as they dropped an 11-1 game in five innings to the Sheridan Yellowjackets at a tournament in Russellville on Sunday.

The game concluded Bryant’s run at the tourney as all of the players heads to the Atlanta, Ga., area for the Perfect Game-East Cobb 15-and-under Invitational tournament on Sunday.

The Sox 17’s, now 8-4, will play next at Harmony Grove on Monday, June 11.

The Sox 15’s will open play in Georgia on Monday at 11:30 a.m., against Showcase Baseball of Ellenwood, Ga., On Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., they take on the Georgia Roadrunners of Alpharetta, Ga. They complete pool play on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., against Stars and Stripes of Kennesaw, Ga.

On Saturday evening, the Sox matched Sheridan’s run in the first inning. Lawson Speer doubled with one out, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball before Ryan Riggs cracked a lined single to center.

After that Sheridan set down 13 of the next 15 Bryant batters. Blaine Sears walked to start the bottom of the third, advanced to second on Noah Davis’ grounder to second then tagged and went to third on Speer’s liner to second. But a pop out ended the threat.

Sheridan had taken a 2-1 lead in the second but, in the top of the fourth, scored six times to build an 8-1 advantage.

A two-out walk to Connor Coleman proved to be the final base-runner for the Sox. He was stranded.

Sheridan added three in the top of the fifth then the Sox went down in order in the bottom of the fifth.