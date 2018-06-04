Hall of Honor celebration 2018

June 4, 2018 Baseball-High School, Boys Basketball, Football, Spirit, Sports, Wrestling

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

The 2018 Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor induction ceremony and reception was held Saturday night at Bryant High School with eight new members of the Hall being honored. They are former Hornets football coach Bob Goodloe; the late Jimmy Harris, a star in football and basketball at BHS; the late Curtis Rasburry, the coach who started the Bryant Junior High football program; Laura Wooten, a former dance and drill team member at BHS who, as a coach, turned the varsity dance program into a state and national competition powerhouse; O’Dell Lee, the most successful wrestler the Bryant program has produced; and Kevin Nelson, a three-sport star for the Hornets and former Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball.

Bob Goodloe

Kevin Nelson

The family of Curtis Rasburry

Laura Wooten

Brad Goshien, center, with Hall of Honor committee leaders Chris Treat, left, and Mike Lee, right.

O’Dell Lee

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-High School
June 3, 2018
Hall of Honor Class of 2018 celebrated
Baseball-High School
May 31, 2018
Chambers, McEntire named all-State

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!