Bryant 6s bounce back from first loss to pound Dumas

ARKADELPHIA — After absorbing their first loss of the summer, a 12-2 setback to Westside’s All-Stars late Thursday, the State champion Bryant Athletic Association 6-year-old All-Stars bounced back to finish pool play at the Cal Ripken 6U Southwest Regional T-Ball Tournament with a 16-8 win over the Dumas All-Stars on Friday.

Both teams will advance to bracket play on Saturday.

Players for Bryant’s 6s include Cooper Andrews, Trey Atkins, Witt Brothers, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Barrett Sory, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell. The team is coaches by Bill Lloyd with assistance from Jason Hogland, Jordan Verdell and Eric Andrews.

On Thursday, Bryant was held to one run scored by Lloyd in the second and another in the third, scored by Summers. The Stars were unable to score in the first inning.

With a new game on Friday, the Bryant team responded to Dumas scoring three times in the top of the first with a maximum inning in the home half to take a 6-3 lead.

Verdell, Martin, Brothers, Andrews, Jackson and Sory each scored with Hogland and Summers finishing the winning with RBI hits.

The Bryant defense showed out in the second as Dumas managed just three more to tie the game going into the bottom of the second when Bryant took control with another max inning.

This time, McCrary and Atkins scored the first two runs. Following them across the plate were Verdell, Robertson, Martin and Brothers as Andrew and Jackson had the finishing hits to make it 12-6.

They then held Dumas scoreless in the top of the third as the defense once again shined.

In the bottom half, Sory, Hogland, Summers and Atkins crossed the plate to make it 16-6. Robertson had the finishing hit.

Needing at least five to extend the game, Dumas scored twice in the top of the fourth, not enough to prevent the end of the contest.