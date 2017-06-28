Bryant 6’s remain unbeaten with win over Benton for State title

SHERWOOD — The Bryant 6-year-old All-Stars scored the maximum limit of six runs in each of the four innings on the way to a 24-11 win over the rival Benton All-Stars to capture the 2017 6U T-Ball State championship on Tuesday night.

Unbeaten coming into the tournament, Bryant remained so as it swept its way to the title.

They advance as a top seed to the 6U Regional in Arkadelphia starting July 7.

Players for Bryant’s 6’s include Cooper Andrews, Trey Atkins, Witt Brothers, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Barrett Sory, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell. The team is coaches by Bill Lloyd with assistance from Jason Hogland, Jordan Verdell and Eric Andrews.

Benton matched Bryant’s six runs in the first inning but when the Bryant Stars scored six more in the second, Benton only mustered four. Bryant continued to add to the lead as Benton began to struggle to score, managing only one in the third and two in the fourth.

In the first, Verdell, Robertson, Brothers, Andrews, Lloyd and Jackson crossed the plate.

The second-inning burst saw Sory, Hogland, Summers, McCrary, Atkins and Verdell score.

It wasn’t until the third inning that Benton managed to record an out on Bryant, which still got its six as Martin, Brothers, Andrews, Jackson, Sory and Hogland crossed the plate.

The romp was completed in the fourth as Atkins, Verdell, Robertson, Martin, Brothers and Andrews scored.