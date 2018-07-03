Bryant 6’s win State, begin Regionals this week

LONOKE — The Bryant 6-year-old All-Stars outscored their opponents 70-12 as they swept their way to the South Arkansas Cal Ripken State T-ball championship the weekend of June 21.

Bryant won the title with a 16-5 romp over the Benton All-Stars after ousting McGehee, 19-1, the Taylor-Magnolia All-Stars 18-1 and, in the winners bracket final, Benton 17-5.

The team, managed by John Harrison with assistance from Mike Abrahamson, Garrion Madison, Brad Parker and Brad Silva, includes Paxon Abrahamson, Crue Chalmers, Chase Fleming, Jaxon Harrison, Cooper Hunt, Caden Knox, Garrion Madison Jr., Wyatt Moseley, Mason Parker, Trey Patterson, Brad Silas Jr. and Lane Warren.

Bryant advances to Regional play at Benton starting this Thursday.

“The kids, it’s a really good group,” said Harrison. “These kids are doing things on a baseball field that doesn’t make sense for their age. Their hand-eye coordination is just brilliant. They can all hit the baseball.”