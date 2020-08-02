Bryant 6U team splits its pool play games at State

SHERWOOD —The Bryant 6U All-Stars scored a whopping 26 runs to earn a victory in their opening game of pool play at the Cal Ripken Tee Ball State championship on Saturday. The 26-18 win came over the Sylvan Hills’ 5-year-olds. In a second pool play game, Bryant couldn’t get as much going in an 18-2 loss to Benton’s 6-year-olds.

Bryant 6U will play in bracket play on Sunday.

The Bryant 6U team is coached by Brad Chism, A.J. Martin and Henry Atkins. The team includes Will Atkins, Cutter Chism, Jase Harrison, Sawyer Martin, Bryce Magsby, Crew McAllister, Ari Summers, Wyatt Trusty, Braxton Weatherly, Beau West, Rylan Worner, Landen Van Hoose.

Bryant 26, Sylvan Hills 18

In the wild opening game, the teams matched six-run innings over the first two frames. Bryant got five in the top of the third and Sylvan Hills took a lead with another max inning of six.

But, in the fourth, Bryant came back with another six spot and, in the bottom half, held Sylvan Hills scoreless. A three-run top of the fifth put it out of reach.

In Bryant’s first, Harrison, Summers, Chism, Atkins, Magsby and Trusty scored. Each had hits. Atkins and Magsby’s were doubles.

After Sylvan Hills tied it, Van Hoose, Worner, Harrison, Summers, Martin and Weatherly each scored. Harrison had a double and Summers belted a home run. Chism capped the inning with an RBI triple.

With the game tied at 12, Atkins, Magsby, Trusty, West and Van Hoose crossed the plate. Van Hoose had a double among the hits for Bryant.

With Sylvan Hills ahead 18-17, Bryant’s game-turning fourth included runs scored by Martin, Weatherly, Chism, Atkins, Magsby and Trusty. Atkins hit a homer. Martin, Trusty and West had doubles.

Sylvan Hills managed to get a pair of runners aboard with two out in the bottom of the fourth but a force at third ended the inning.

Bryant’s final runs were scored by Van Hoose, Worner and Harrison. Summers closed out the victory with a triple.

Benton 18, Bryant 2

The Benton 6’s scored the maximum in all three innings. For Bryant, Atkins and Magsby scored in the second. Atkins tripled with two out. Magsby singled him home then Trusty’s double plated the second run.