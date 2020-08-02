Bryant 6’s forge two one-sided wins in pool play at Tee-ball State

SHERWOOD — The Bryant 6-year-old All-Stars eased past both of their opponents in pool play and will play in the State Tee ball tournament semifinals on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. With a win there, they’ll play for the State championship at 4:30.

Bryant opened the tourney with an 18-5 win over the Paragould 6’s then dismissed the Benton 5-year-old team, 18-2.

Bryant scored the maximum six runs in each of the six innings they played on Saturday.

The Bryant 6’s are coached by Brandon Nichols with Wes Mickens and Rob Gaston. Players are Aiden Beadle, Logan Estell, Liam Fennel, Luke Gaston, Elijah Hartzell, Ashton Jordan, Jacob Meador, Wyatt Mickens, Cruz Nichols, Peyton Smith, Davis Tanner and Lawson Verdell.

Bryant 18, Paragould 5

Mickens, Nichols, Gaston, Tanner, Fennel and Jordan each scored in the first inning as Bryant established a 6-0 lead. Paragould countered with four in the bottom of the inning.

Meador, Verdell, Estell, Nichols, Hartzell and Gaston accounted for the six runs in the top of the second. This time, Paragould had no answer and the game went to the third with Bryant up 13-4.

Fennel, Jordan, Smith, Meador, Verdell and Estell each scored in the top of the third.

Paragould loaded the bases in the bottom of the third. They got one run but a Bryant doubleplay helped close out the win.

Bryant 18, Benton 2

Bryant built a 12-0 lead before Benton scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the third. Bryant sewed up the victory with six more in the bottom of the third.

In the first, Mickens, Nichols, Hartzell, Gaston, Tanner and Fennel scored in the first for Bryant. In the second, it was Jordan, Smith, Meador, Verdell, Estell and Beadle who accounted for the runs.

After Benton managed its two runs, Hartzell, Gaston, Tanner, Fennel, Jordan and Smith each crossed the plate to close out the rout.