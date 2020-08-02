Bryant 7’s advance to championship game at State

SHERWOOD — The Bryant Black Sox All-Stars will play for the 7-year-old Cal Ripken State championship at noon today after pinning a 14-2 loss on the Paragould All-Stars this morning.

The Bryant 7’s are coached by Matt Orender, Garrett Drake, Aaron Orender, Mack Clegg and Nick Smith. Players included Chance Orender, Aaron Joyner, Paxton Clegg, Gannon Drake, Jacob Bohanna, Harper Van Hoose, Cru Billins, Kolt Kelley, Nate McGough, Sawyer Shook, Nick Smith, Tait Thompson.

Paragould hit the Sox with two runs in the top of the first but, after that, the Paragould team didn’t know what hit them as Bryant maxed out with seven runs in the first and seven more in the second to build the 14-2 lead. Paragould couldn’t get a runner past second after the first inning.

Smith opened the bottom of the first with a single and, with one out, raced home on a triple by Bohanna. With two out, Billins and Van Hoose had singles. They were followed by consecutive doubles by Orender, Thompson and McGough. Shook drove in McGough with the seventh tally.

In the second, Kelley’s one-out single started the blitz. Smith doubled then Drake circled the bases for a home run on his drive into the left-field corner. Bohanna singled but was forced at second on Clegg’s grounder to short.

With two down, Billins and Van Hoose ripped consecutive triples. Orender’s infield hit made it 13-2. Thompson doubled then McGough’s hit drove in Orender with the 14th run.