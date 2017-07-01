Bryant 7’s roll in State tourney debut

CROSSETT — The Bryant Athletic Association’s 7-year-old All-Star team opened play in the State Tournament in their division with a convincing 19-1 romp over the Magnolia All-Stars on Friday night.

The team amassed 21 hits including three each from Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder and Amarii Clary.

The Bryant 7’s, coached by Rick Brown, includes Mason Abrahamson, Brady Brown, Clary, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Garrett Hill, Evan Hill, Hunter, Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham and Crews Thomason.

Bryant scored the maximum allowance of runs, six, in the second and third innings.

The rout began with a four-run first. Kelley reached on an error then Abrahamson singled. An infield hit by Hunter drove in Kelley then Abrahamson came home on a Hyder’s hit. An error allowed Hyder to take second as Hunter scored. Brown grounded out and Hyder scored to make it 4-0.

In the second, Clary led off the an infield hit and Garrett Hill beat out a bunt for a single. Drake’s base hit loaded the bases. An error allowed Clary to score then Dunn doubled to knock in Hill and Dunn to make it 7-0.

The inning continued with an infield hit from Thomason that was misplayed allowing allowed Dunn to score. Another throwing error on the play allowed Thomason to score as well, making it 9-0.

Kelley stole second and scored the 10th run when Abrahamson drilled a double to center.

Magnolia managed to score on a single, a groundout and a two-out error.

Bryant’s third inning started with consecutive singles by Hunter, Hyder and Brown, producing a run. Evan Hill’s grounder was booted as he reached safely and Hyder scored. A second error on the play let Brown come home. When Clary tripled, Evan Hill crossed the plate to make it 14-1.

With two down, Clary scored as Drake’s pop up was dropped.

Dunn singled rake to third and Thomason completed the inning with an RBI single.

The onslaught continued in the top of the fourth. Kelley singled and, with one out, so did Hunter. Hyder’s infield hit got Kelley home. With two down and runners at second and third, Evan Hill singled in Hunter. Markham’s pop to second was misplayed and the bases were loaded for Clary who made it 19-1 with an infield hit.