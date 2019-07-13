Bryant 7’s start Regional with pair of lopsided wins

JONESBORO — The Bryant All-Stars breezed to victory in both of their pool play games at the 2019 7U Cal Ripken Southwest Regional “Coach Pitch” Tournament at Joe Mack Campbell Park. Bryant overwhelmed the Jonesboro 7’s, 16-1 then dismissed the Paragould-Weatherford team, 18-3.

Bryant is scheduled to continue pool play today at 12:30 p.m., against Blytheville and, against the Paragould Lumberjacks at 2. Bracket play begins Sunday.

The 7’s, coached by Brandon McNabb with assistance from Chad Horn, Jeff Hall and Adam Baker, include Brantlee Baker, Bryson Baxter, Jayce Canter, Jack Gore, Jack Henry, Graham Horn, Javon Lowden, Myles McNabb, Luke Olson, Eli Schultz, Caden Tolleson and Bryston Trusty.

Bryant 16, Jonesboro 1

Scoring the six runs in each of the first two innings, Bryant built an overwhelming 12-0 lead. Jonesboro managed a run in the top of the third but could get no more. When Bryant added four in the bottom of the inning, it put the game out of reach. Jonesboro managed a pair of runners in the top of the fourth but could not score.

In Bryant’s first, Gore reached base with one out. Horn, McNabb, Tolleson, Olson and Trusty cracked consecutive singles. With two out, Canter capped the inning with a base hit.

In the second, Lowden reached base to lead off. Schultz and Gore singled. Horn grounded into a force play but, moments later, McNabb drilled one to right that went for an inside-the-park homer, making it 10-0. Tolleson doubled and, with two down, Trusty and Baxter each singled to bring him around.

After Jonesboro got its run in the top of the third, Henry opened the bottom of the inning with a hit. Lowden reached base as well then so did Schultz. Gore singled and, with two out, McNabb and Tolleson singled to make it 16-1.

Bryant 18, Paragould 3

This time, Bryant scored seven times in each of the first two innings then added three more in the third before Paragould could get on the board. The three-run uprising for Paragould was not enough when Bryant tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach with the single-inning run limit of seven.

Gore and Horn got things started in the first with one-out singles. McNabb belted a double. Tolleson reached base as did Olson and Trusty reached. Baker singled and scored when Baxter’s drive to left was misplayed making it 7-0.

In the second, Henry reached on a miscue and Lowden singled. Base hits by Schultz and Gore continued the carousel on the bases. Horn reached on an error then McNabb plugged the gap in right-center for another inside-the-park homer.

The inning continued with Tolleson getting aboard. Olson doubled and when Canter and Baxter reached, Tolleson scored the seventh run of the inning.

Henry singled to start the third then Lowden’s drive to right went for an inside-the-park homer. Schultz hit one to left-center and circled the bases for a homer moments later.

After Paragould scored its three in the top of the fourth, Canter reached with one out in the bottom of the fourth. He scored on Baxter’s drive to right-center to end it.