Bryant finishes runner-up in 6U Southwest Regional

SHERWOOD — The Bryant All-Stars beat everybody they played in the 2019 6U Southwest Regional Tournament except one team.

In a full day of baseball, Bryant ousted Ouachita County, 12-0, then vanquished the rival Benton All-Stars, 14-4, to avenge their 16-15 loss in the championship game of the State tourney. That set up a rematch with Westside Alabama of Mobile in the championship game.

Western had pinned the only previous loss on Bryant, 17-5, in the first game of pool play. In the rematch with the title on the line, Bryant played them tougher but still wound up on the short end of an 11-7 game as the Alabama team won the Regional and Bryant finished runner-up.

It was the first time in the Regional and their State tournament that any team had made Western Alabama play all five innings.

The 6’s, coached by Matt Orender assisted by Aaron Orender, Garrett Drake and Dave McGough, include, Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Carter Danley, Gannon Drake, Aaron Joyner, Kolt Kelley, Nate McGough, Chance Orender, Nick Smith, Tait Thompson and Harper VanHoose.

Western Alabama 11, Bryant 7

Western jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Bryant rallied in the top of the third for six runs to make it a game. Alabama added a run in the bottom of the inning and Bryant got that back in the top of fourth to make it 9-7. Westside tacked on two in the home fourth then held Bryant scoreless in the top of the fifth to complete the win.

Bryant had 15 hits including three by Drake and two each by Billins and Orender.

Down 8-0, Bryant got back into the game in the third. McGough got the uprising started with a single. Thompson doubled to left then both scored on a base hit by VanHoose.

He was forced at second on a tap to the pitcher by Smith, but Drake kept the rally alive with an RBI single. With two down, Clegg doubled and Billins tripled. Orender’s double capped the inning.

Bryant’s run in the top of the fourth was a result of back-to-back doubles by Danley and Joyner.

In the fifth, there were two down when Smith doubled, and Drake beat out an infield hit but Westside got the third out to squelch a comeback.

Bryant 14, Benton 4

Bryant maxed out in the first and third while holding Benton to just one run in each frame.

The opening salvo was ignited by Smith’s double. He would score on a groundout with Drake picking up the RBI. Bohanna, Clegg and Billins ripped consecutive doubles and Orender’s single made it 4-0.

Danley added a base hit then two scored on Joyner’s double.

Three singles produced Benton’s run in the bottom of the first. Bryant countered with two in the second. McGough and Thompson set the table with singles then doubles by VanHoose and Smith made it 8-1.

A lead-off triple and a single accounted for Benton’s run in the bottom of the second. Another single put runners at first and second, but Bryant retired the next three to keep them from adding on.

Bohanna lined a single to right to start the six-run third. Clegg doubled him home and, after Billins beat out an infield hit, Orender doubled to drive both home.

With two down, Kelley singled. Danley, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on McGough’s double then Thompson made it 14-2 with a two-run double.

A pair of singles on either side of a double made it 14-3 in the bottom of the third. A single, a groundout and another base hit with two down led to Benton’s final run.

Bryant 12, Ouachita County 0

Max innings in the first and third gave Bryant all they would need as they shut out Ouachita County on just four hits.

The initial eruption stared with a single by Smith and a triple by Drake. Bohanna’s hit drove in Drake then he scored on a knock by Clegg. Billins double and Orender cleared the bases with a triple to make it 5-0. Danley doubled in Orender to finish it off.

McGough started the third with a single and Smith tripled. Drake singled him in then Bohanna tripled to make it 9-0. Clegg singled him in then scored on a double by Billins. Orender capped it off with an RBI single.

Ouachita County started the fourth with a single but never got any further.