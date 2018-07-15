Bryant 8’s open Regional bracket play with convincing win

MOBILE, Ala. — The Bryant 8-year-old All-Stars opened bracket play at the Cal Ripken Regional Tournament at Westside Park with a 7-2 victory over Oak Grove, Miss., on Saturday.

The Bryant team, managed by Rick Brown with assistance from Jacob Hunter, Seth Hyder and Mike Abrahamson, includes Mason Abrahamson, Luke Bowden, Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Garrett Hill, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Isaac McCormick and Crews Thomason.

Evan Hill and McCormick each had two hits for Bryant, which built a 5-0 lead in the first three innings. Two runs scored in the bottom of the opening inning. Kelley beat out a bunt for a hit, taking second on an errant throw. Hyder’s infield hit put runners at first and third for Abrahamson, who picked up an RBI on a groundout. Hyder scored on Markham’s groundout and it was 2-0.

Thomason and Dunn each singled before Oak Grove got out of the jam.

It was the bottom of the third when Bryant added on. Evan Hill led off with a bunt hit then McCormick lined a single to the outfield. So, when Garrett Hill beat out a bunt for a hit, the bases were loaded.

Kelley’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 then Hyder’s sacrifice bunt got McCormick in. Abrahamson made it 5-0 when his lined shot was misplayed.

Oak Grove scored its two runs in the top of the fourth. A double and a pair of singles produced the burst.

The final scored was on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Evan Hill and McCormick each singled. Garrett Hill’s sacrifice got McCormick home and it was 7-2.