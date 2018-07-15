Bryant 7’s chalk up two more victories at Regional

SPANISH FORT, Ala. — The Bryant 7-year-old All-Stars finished pool play at the Cal Ripkin pitching machine Regional Tournament undefeated after whipping a pair of opponents on Saturday. In the morning, Bryant outlasted Semmes, Ala., 16-15. In the afternoon, they topped Madisonville, La., 10-7

The Bryant team, managed by Bill Lloyd, includes Cooper Andrews, Trey Atkins, Witt Brothers, Beckman Doggett, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Gabriel Jordan, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell.

Bryant 16, Semmes, Ala., 15

Bryant built a 6-1 lead through three innings, but Semmes rallied to tie the game 8-8 in the top of the fifth. By the end of the sixth inning, the game was tied 12-12. In the top of the seventh, the Alabama team scored three times only to have Bryant score four for the walk-off win.

Jackson’s RBI single, chased home Verdell with the game-winning run.

Down to their last three outs for the second time in the game, Bryant started the seventh-inning comeback with singles by Summers and Lloyd. Martin grounded into a force at second as Summers scored.

Robertson added a base hit to set the table for Verdell, who tied the game with a triple before scoring the game winner.

Bryant trailed 12-11 in the bottom of the sixth and had two out and a runner at third. When Hogland tied it with a single to drive in McCrary who had led off the inning with a hit. He advanced to second on groundouts by Doggett and Atkins.

Bryant had fallen behind 1-0 in the first inning but trumped that with four in the bottom of the inning. Summers doubled and scored on a single by Lloyd to tie the game. Martin bounced out as Lloyd took second. Robertson doubled with Lloyd holding at third.

But when Verdell singled, two scored to put Bryant ahead, 3-1. Hits by Jackson and Brothers loaded the bases. McCrary’s sacrifice fly got Verdell home.

Bryant tacked on two in the home third when Summers singled, and Martin doubled him home. A two-out hit by Verdell led to Jackson’s RBI single and a 6-1 advantage.

Semmes trimmed one run off the margin in the top of the fourth. Bryant countered with two more in the home half. McCrary singled and Doggett ripped an RBI triple. He scored on Hogland’s sacrifice bunt.

The 8-3 lead disappeared in the top of the fifth as Semmes rallied to tie the game. Bryant untied it in the home half. Lloyd singled, and Martin tripled to snap the tie. Robertson grounded out, but Martin scored. Verdell singled and scored on a triple by Brothers who was thrown out trying to make it an inside-the-park homer.

Down 11-8, Semmes struck for four runs in the top of the sixth to set up the first Bryant comeback. Three more scored in the top of the seventh to set up the dramatic finish.

Bryant 10, Madisonville, La., 7

Bryant fell behind 6-0 but struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth then scored the maximum limit of six in the home fifth to gain the winning advantage.

Madisonville took the lead initially with a three-run uprising in the second. They made it 6-0 with three more in the top of the fourth.

Bryant’s surge began in the fourth with a single by Summers and a double by Lloyd. Martin grounded out and got Summers home for the team’s first run. Robertson then belted a triple that made it 6-2. He scored on Verdell’s bunt single.

With two down, Brothers and McCrary belted back-to-back doubles and it was 6-4.

Madisonville was unable to take advantage of a one-out single in the top of the fifth and Bryant’s onslaught resumed. Atkins singled and took second on Hogland’s grounder to short. Jordan sacrificed him to third then Summers single to make it 6-5.

A base hit by Lloyd was followed by Martin’s RBI double, tying the game. Robertson tripled to put Bryant ahead then scored to make it 9-6 on a single by Verdell. Another triple, this time by Jackson extended the margin to 10-6.

Madisonville used a pair of one-out singles and a double to trim the lead by a run but that’s where it ended.