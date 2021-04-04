Bryant adds three more wins to capture Green bracket title

VAN BUREN — The Bryant Lady Hornets closed out a long day of softball with three victories in the Green Division of the annual River City Rumble on Saturday. Bryant, after winning the consolation bracket of Division 1, earlier in the day defeated Russellville 14-0 then got a second win against Atkins, 8-0, and won the bracket with a 4-1 victory over Alma.

It was a four-game day and Bryant won all four contests to improve to 14-4 this season. The Lady Hornets return to 6A-Central Conference play on Tuesday with a first-place showdown at Cabot.

Bryant 4, Alma 1

The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and it held as freshman pitcher Leah Hicks kept the Lady Airedales shut out on one hit through four innings.

Bryant broke through with three runs in the top of the fifth and Alma scratched out an unearned run in the bottom of the inning but could get no more as Christine Mefford closed out the win.

Alissa Suarez, Abby Gentry and Emma Bonvillain each had two hits for Bryant. Gentry and Suarez each blasted home runs.

Gentry’s homer with two out in the first accounted for the early lead.

Hicks and the Lady Hornets’ defense retired the first six Alma batters before an error allowed a baserunner in the bottom of the third. Alma bunted the runner to third but when she tried to score on a grounder to Bella Herring at short, Suarez got the force at second and relayed home to catcher Regan Dillon for the out. A tap back to Hicks ended the inning.

A walk and a double created an Alma threat in the bottom of the fourth but a tap back to Hicks and a strikeout kept the Lady Airedales off the board.

In the top of the fifth, Suarez cracked her home run with one out. Caitlin LaCerra beat out a bunt then stole second. She scored when Gentry doubled. And, with two away, Bonvillain’s singled to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the innings, a single and a walk fueled a potential Alma rally. A tap back to Mefford resulted in a force at third but an error followed, and a run scored.

Hicks returned to the circle and issued a walk but then got induced a comebacker for the final out.

Bryant 8, Atkins 0

Mefford stopped Atkins on one hit over five innings. Emily Miller finished up with a scoreless inning. Suarez led the offense with three hits including a pair of home runs. Macy Hoskins also went deep. LaCerra, Gentry and Bonvillain each had two hits. Herring smacked a triple.

Bryant took a 2-0 lead in the first. Suarez singled and when the ball was misplayed in right field, she advanced to third. LaCerra beat out an infield hit and took second as Suarez scored on an error. A base hit by Gentry sent LaCerra to third.

Though Gentry was thrown out trying to steal second, LaCerra scored to make it 2-0 on Dillon’s groundout.

Mefford pitched around a one-out walk and an error in the bottom of the first. She fanned two while working around a one-out single in the second.

Gentry doubled with one out in the top of the third. She tagged and went to third on Dillon’s fly to right then scored when Bonvillain lined a single to center.

After Mefford was hit by a pitch, Herring’s triple made it 5-0.

Atkins went down in order in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, Suarez ripped a solo homer with one down.

Hoskins’ blast came with one down in the top of the sixth. An out later, Suarez went deep again to cap the scoring.

Mefford and the Bryant defense set down the last 14 Atkins batters in succession.

Bryant 14, Russellville 0

Three big innings provided the impetus for Bryant’s four-inning rout. Russellville managed just three hits at Hicks and Miller combined. Miller gave up a single in the fourth but struck out the side.

Gentry continued her hot hitting. She and Suarez each had a pair of doubles. Herring and Hoskins had two hits as well. Gentry knocked in four.

Suarez’ first double started a four-run first. LaCerra singled then, on a double steal, an errant throw allowed Suarez to score. LaCerra tagged and went to third on Gentry’s fly to center. An error on the throw into the infield allowed her to score.

A walk to Mefford and singles by Herring and Hoskins produced two more runs.

After Hicks pitched around a two-out walk, four more scored in Bryant‘s second. Hicks led off with a single to left and Suarez cracked her second double. When LaCerra’s pop was misplayed, courtesy runner Bailey Glenn held at third, so the bases were loaded for Gentry, who cleared them with a double to left center. And when Gentry crossed the plate when Mefford grounded to short, it was 8-0.

A walk, a single and a catcher’s interference call had the bases loaded for Russellville with two down in the bottom of the second, but Hicks ended the threat with a strikeout.

She worked around a two-out double in the third and the Lady Hornets blew the game up in the fourth. Paola Arana reached on an error then H Hammett drew a walk. Gentry doubled to drive in a run then Hammett scored on Dillon’s sacrifice fly, making it 10-0.

Mefford’s single plated Gentry and, after Mefford stole second, Herring’s knock to left got her home. Hoskins’ single and a walk to Bonvillain loaded the bases. Miller’s groundout got Herring in and, after Arana walked, Hoskins stole home to make it 14-0.