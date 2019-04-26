Bryant, Benton training staffs to receive award

Bryant athletic trainers Christa Finney, Brandon Sitz and Heather Jolley along with the training staff at Benton will be recognized on Saturday night at the Arkansas Athletic Trainers’ Association Honors and Awards banquet.
The group will receive the Call of Duty Award for their efforts in triaging over 20 patients during the unfortunate event that unfolded at the 2018 Salt Bowl and War Memorial Stadium.
The award ceremony will be held at Harding University at 5 p.m., with a President’s reception to follow.