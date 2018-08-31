Bryant Blue captures eighth-grade match in straight sets

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Gracie Aldebot had four kills and Lexi Bright had four aces to lead the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team of Bethel Middle School to a 2-0 win over North Little Rock on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets won 25-17, 25-22.

Bryant Blue is now 2-0 on the season going into next Thursday’s match against Conway White.

Aldebot also had two aces.

Bianca Faver served up an ace and had two kills while Laura Kate Thomas, Layten Goudy and Anna Brown each had a kill. Gabby Eason contributed an ace.

Five Bethel players were perfect from the service line. Anna Andrews was 8 for 8 and Thomas was 6 for 6. Aldebot got in all three of her serves and Faver was 2 for 2 with Larissa Whitworth getting her only serve in.