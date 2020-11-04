Bryant Blue closes out 8-1 season by scratching out win at North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team closed out a splendid 8-1 season with a hard-earned 14-6 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats eighth graders.
The Hornets’ defense intercepted three passes including a pick-six by J.T. Allen to get them on the board. Karter Ratliff caught a touchdown pass and Jaysean Robinson ran in a two-point conversion for the second score.
A late interception by Ryan Reynolds ended North Little Rock’s bid to tie the game and allowed the Hornets to run out the clock.
Jonathan Frost’s interception foiled a two-point conversion attempt by the Cats.
“It was a very tough game,” said Blue head coach Josh Akers. “It took us late in the game until we could grab the lead.
“Our defense was on the field the majority of the night due to some untimely turnovers on our part,” he added.
Regarding the season overall, Akers said, “We’re very proud of the year we have had. These kids worked very hard this year with all of the challenges we faced. I am proud of their effort and attitudes.”