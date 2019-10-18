Bryant Blue passing game, defense secure Hornet Bowl win over Bryant White

For more photos from this event by Rick Nation, go here; by Kevin Nagle, go here
The Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade team took a calculated risk early in Thursday night’s Hornet Bowl showdown with the Bryant Blue Hornets.
White had squelched Blue’s game-opening possession with A.J. Foreman tackling Blue’s Jaden Ashford for a loss on a first down at the White 45, a loss that Blue was unable to overcome (though a deep pass was open on third down only to be dropped).
Punted back to their own 11, the White Hornets pushed out to the 31 behind the running of starting quarterback Mytorian Singleton. They faced a fourth-and-1 at that point and had not failed to pick up at least one yard in each of their four running plays to that point. Singleton dropped back a bit as if a quick kick might be coming but, on the snap, he took off running.
But the Blue defense sniffed out the plan and stopped him before he got to the line of scrimmage. As a result, the Blue Hornets had great field position which they took advantage of.
Quarterback Gideon Motes had runs of 14, 2 and 3 along with a 9-yard pass completion to Jonathon Mendez and, on the last play of the first quarter, Blue scored.
Motes threw to Tucker Everett for a two-point conversion.
On any other night, that opening score might not have done in Bryant White. But, after they went three and out, the White Hornets had to punt it back to Blue.
And the White defense made a bid to get the ball back. Singleton dropped Motes for a loss of 7 on the first play. Then Motes kept on second down and was stuffed.
On a third-and-16, however, Motes found Aiden Hughes deep for a 64-yard touchdown pass that deepened the hole the White Hornets were in.
Motes went on to throw for another touchdowns and the Blue defense went on to make more key stops on the way to a 26-8 victory as the Hornet Bowl Trophy returned to the Blue side.
“We lost to a very good Bryant Blue team,” said Bryant White coach Russell Wortham. “We still need to work on executing our offense and clean some things up on defense. We are looking forward to getting back to work against Benton next week.”
Bryant White plays at Benton on Thursday, Oct. 24.
“I feel like our team really played a complete game in all aspects,” said Bryant Blue head coach Josh Akers. “The kicking game, offense, and defense were really clicking. We made some big defensive stands when we needed to and that helped us tremendously.
“It was a complete effort by every team member and coach on Bryant Blue,” he emphasized. “We knew they were going to be tough and we had to execute perfectly in all phases. I am super proud of my guys and the heart that they have and the willingness to be coached and strive for success. It really showed for us.
“Our fans are pretty awesome as well,” the coach remarked. “My hat goes off to Coach Wortham, his staff and his team. They gave us a big task to prepare for and are a well-coached team.”
Both teams came into the contest with just one loss. Blue, now 5-1, hosts Cabot South next Thursday.
Down 16-0, Bryant White made a bid to get on the board before the half. They picked up a first down on a run by Jaeden Wilson. A play later, however, Blue’s Hank Penfield sacked quarterback Gary Rideout for a loss of 6.
Bryant White was soon punting but Jamison Lewis’ kick was fumbled on the return attempt and Bryson Adamoh recovered for White.
Rideout’s pass to Singleton went for 27 yards to the Blue 30 but, after Rideout scrambled to the 17. Penfield stepped in again to cut him down for a loss. With time running out, two passes fell incomplete.
White got the ball to start the second half and picked up a pair of first downs behind the running of Rideout and James Martin. But, at the Blue 33, the ball came loose and the Blue Hornets’ Chelton Murdock recovered.
Despite a holding penalty on first down, Blue was able to take advantage of the turnover. Backed up to their own 12, Motes got loose for a 23-yard run. He then found Cason Trickey for 32 yards to the White 33. That combo connected again for a touchdown that, with an extra-point kick by Jaime Perez made it 23-0.
But there was still 2:52 left in the third quarter and, this time, White responded. A strong kickoff return by Wilson started the White possession in Blue territory. Consecutive passes from Rideout to Singleton picked up a first down.
Moments later, however, the drive appeared to be in trouble after a major penalty put them in a fourth-and-20 hole. Rideout threw deep down the right sideline. A Blue defender tipped the pass, but it ricocheted into the arms of Wilson, who finished off the 40-yard touchdown play.
Rideout ran in the conversion and it was 23-8.
White needed a stop and appeared to have a tackle for a loss by Gavin Lewis, but it was ruled he brought down Mendez with a horse-collar and it cost 15 yards. A pass interference penalty followed to move the ball to the White 9.
Singleton came through with a tackle of Motes for a loss to the 14 and the drive stalled.
After a timeout with 5:00 left to play, however, Perez came on to boot a 24-yard field goal to make it a three-score game.
White made a bid to cut into the margin. A tackle-defying run by Singleton on a short pass from Rideout broke for 44 yards to the Blue 40. But, a play later, Penfield dropped Rideout for a loss. On a fourth-and-15, Singleton was stopped after a 13-yard gain and the ball went over on downs.
Bryant Blue ate up all but the last 20 seconds of the game to secure the victory.