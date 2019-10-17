BHS tennis team shut out at conference tournament

Donte Baker

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team competed in the 2019 6A-Central Conference championship tournament at Rebsamen Park on Oct. 7-8. Unfortunately, none of the Bryant players managed to get out of the first round.

In number one singles, the Hornets’ Jalen Dinstbier lost 0-6, 3-6 to Kadin Hyatt of Fort Smith Northside, while Kate Keith suffered a 1-6, 1-6 setback against Anna Spicer of Fort Smith Southside.

At number two singles, Hannah Henderson of Bryant was defeated by Eleanor Burks of Little Rock Central, 0-6, 0-6 as Codi Kirby fell to Will Thames of Northside, 0-6, 1-6.

In doubles play for the girls, Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz fell to Ashlyn Roffini and Kate Coleman of Southside, 4-6, 0-6 then Janie Ray and Megan Brown lost to Southside’s Annie Nelligan and Jordan Cormier, 0-6, 0-6.

For the boys, Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo were knocked out by John Michael Mainord and Hayden Weber of Conway, 2-6, 1-6, and Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin were defeated by Reiter Heflin and Stefan Tudoreanu of Central, 1-6, 0-6.

Kate Keith

Connor Martin

Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier