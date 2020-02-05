Bryant Blue seventh grade boys finish season on a roll

CABOT — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School wrapped up the 2019-20 season on Tuesday night with their third win in a row and fourth in the last five games, whipping Cabot North, 27-21.

“The guys played hard and executed well once again, especially on the defensive end,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We kept the ball in front of us and rebounded well. We went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. It was a good finish to a good year.”

Jonathan Frost, who has led the team in scoring all season, erupted for 20 points in the finale. Ethan Williams added 5 and Jordan Walker 2.

Bethel broke to a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 17-6 advantage at halftime. It was 20-11 going into the fourth quarter.

“All of the guys have worked hard and have gotten better individually, and we have gotten better as a team,” Cook said. “This group has a chance to accomplish really good things in the future if they stay together and continue to work at it. I have enjoyed working with these athletes this year.”

With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Hornets finish the season 8-7.