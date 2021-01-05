Bryant Blue shake off the rust, top Benton in eighth grade game

BENTON — Behind 18 points from Jonathan Frost, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High, forged a 33-26 victory over the Benton Panthers at Cook Fieldhouse on Monday night.

It was the first game for the Blue Hornets since Dec. 3, a month and a day ago.

“We probably didn’t execute as well as we had in earlier games, but we took better shots and they fell,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We were able to handle their added pressure at the end and hold on.”

Mason Muldrow scored 6 points, Brady Roberts 4, Hudson Thomason 3 and Ryan Green 2 for the Hornets who led 16-11 after a quarter then 24-17 at the half. Blue held a 28-22 edge going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets are scheduled to return to action on Monday, Jan. 11, at home against Cabot South.