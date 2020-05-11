May 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant boys complete league season unbeaten for second consecutive title

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — In a match shortened by lightning, the Bryant Hornets soccer team completed an unbeaten run through the South Conference with a 2-0 win over the El Dorado Wildcats at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

It was the Hornets’ 15th straight win, 14 of them against league teams. As the champion of the South, they’ll be no worse than a two seed from the West Conference at the Class 7A State Tournament, which means they’ll open play on Friday against the survivor of a Thursday game at Fayetteville High School. If Bentonville defeats Springdale Har-Ber on Monday night, Bryant will gain the two seed. If Har-Ber pulls the upset, the Hornets will be the one seed.

“I am proud of how the boys have played throughout conference,” stated Bryant coach Brett Haugh. “One goal they set for the year was to go undefeated in conference and they did just that.”

Friday night’s match at El Dorado was halted due to lightning eight minutes into the second half. There had been a delay late in the first half.

The Hornets gained the lead on a goal by Houston Chavis off an assist from Bryce Denker. That came at the 23:55 mark of the half. Collin Campbell drilled a shot for the second goal with Krishna Gurung assisting.

Overall, the Hornets are now 16-4-1 this season.

“We will now prepare for the State Tournament with a good week of practice then get rested for Friday’s game,” Haugh said.