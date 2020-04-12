April 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant boys continue to dominate league foes

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Six different Bryant Hornets scored goals including two by Dylan Wolf as they continued their unbeaten run through South Conference play with a 7-0 mercy-rule win over the Arkansas High Razorbacks of Texarkana Thursday night.

The Hornets improved to 7-4 overall and 5-0 in league play with the victory. They’ve now won six in a row. In their conference contests, they’ve out-scored the opposition 32-3.

Bryant was set to travel to Lake Hamilton on Friday.

“This is the best we’ve started a game all season,” stated Hornets coach Brett Haugh, whose team pushed out to a 5-0 lead by the half then quickly got a sixth goal in the second half to invoke the mercy rule, which cut the remaining game time in half. “We came out firing on all cylinders and everything seemed to mesh very well.”

The coach pulled his front line players after the sixth goal.

Senior Bryce Denker struck for the first goal less than eight minutes into the contest. Evan Caddy assisted.

Caddy also assisted on the second goal, which Corey Laisure punched in less than a minute after Denker’s goal.

Blake Reed found the range off a feed from Denker at the 22:31 mark and the game entered the final 10 minutes of the first half with Bryant up 3-0.

Wolf’s first goal came off an assist from Houston Chavis at the 8:23 mark and before the half concluded, Wolf picked up an assist as well. Caddy took advantage for a goal with 2:36 remaining.

Wolf’s second goal came less than seven minutes into the second half. Bryce Denker provided the assist.

The reserves, though trying not to run up the score, knocked in one goal at the 4:18 mark. James Lesley got the shot to go with Alex Ibarra assisting.

In a junior varsity game, the Hornets prevailed 1-0. Andy Doonan scored with an assist off of a long throw in from Edwin Vicente.