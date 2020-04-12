Hornets baseball records since 1998: pitching losses

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Loses
Will McEntire 2018 4
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 4
Caleb Milam 2011 4
Anthony Rose 1999 4
Daniel Bennett 1999 4
Seth Tucker 2017 3
Nate Rutherford 2013 3
Tyler Nelson 2012 3
Jordan Taylor 2011 3
Caleb Milam 2010 3
Tyler Sawyer 2009 3
Tyler Sawyer 2008 3
Tyler Sawyer 2007 3
Drew Short 2006 3
Trent Daniel 2006 3
Justin Wells 2005 3
Travis Wood 2003 3
Scotty Yant 2002 3
Chris Sory 2001 3
Michael McClellan 2000 3
Anthony Rose 2000 3
Michael McClellan 1999 3
Jody Petty 1998 3