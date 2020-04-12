Hornets baseball records since 1998: pitching losses

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Loses

Will McEntire              2018    4

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    4

Caleb Milam                2011    4

Anthony Rose             1999    4

Daniel Bennett            1999    4

Seth Tucker                 2017    3

Nate Rutherford         2013    3

Tyler Nelson                2012    3

Jordan Taylor              2011    3

Caleb Milam                2010    3

Tyler Sawyer               2009    3

Tyler Sawyer               2008    3

Tyler Sawyer               2007    3 

Drew Short                  2006    3

Trent Daniel                2006    3

Justin Wells                 2005    3

Travis Wood                2003    3

Scotty Yant                  2002    3

Chris Sory                    2001    3

Michael McClellan      2000    3

Anthony Rose             2000    3

Michael McClellan      1999    3

Jody Petty                   1998    3

