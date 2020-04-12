Hornets baseball records since 1998: pitching losses

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Loses

Will McEntire 2018 4

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 4

Caleb Milam 2011 4

Anthony Rose 1999 4

Daniel Bennett 1999 4

Seth Tucker 2017 3

Nate Rutherford 2013 3

Tyler Nelson 2012 3

Jordan Taylor 2011 3

Caleb Milam 2010 3

Tyler Sawyer 2009 3

Tyler Sawyer 2008 3

Tyler Sawyer 2007 3

Drew Short 2006 3

Trent Daniel 2006 3

Justin Wells 2005 3

Travis Wood 2003 3

Scotty Yant 2002 3

Chris Sory 2001 3

Michael McClellan 2000 3

Anthony Rose 2000 3

Michael McClellan 1999 3

Jody Petty 1998 3