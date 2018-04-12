Lady Hornets capture team title at Yellowjacket Relays

SHERIDAN — Taylor McKinney and Kayla Scott had State qualifying performances and Deborah Shaw scored in five different events as the Bryant Lady Hornets amassed 196 points to win the Yellowjacket Relays at Sheridan High School on Tuesday.

Sheridan was second with 160 points in the eight-team field. Benton was third with 130 points.

Bryant won six events including McKinney’s qualifying discus throw of 111’8”, which was much farther than second-place Cynthia McClellan of Vilonia (102’9”).

Bryant’s Kaycee White was fifth in the discus with a throw of 85’3” and Imanii Jones was sixth at 82’11”.

Scott qualified while winning the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 47.34. Benton’s Hailey Curnett was second with a time of 51.25 followed by Bryant’s Malori Pendergrass in third (53.78) and Cassie Ray in sixth (55.74).

Shaw picked up a win in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.95 to beat Curnett (17.15). Ray was third in 17.72 with Pendergrass seventh in 18.98.

Shaw was also second in both the long jump and the triple jump, fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 200-meter dash. Her long jump covered 16’6” and her triple jump went for 33’2.5”. Both were second only to Sheridan’s Lauren Godwin (17.4.5” in the long jump and 37’0” in the triple jump.

Yonni Allen was fourth in the long jump at 15’5” for Bryant. In the triple jump, Kaylin Watts was fourth at 31’7” and Allen was fifth at 31’2”.

In the high jump, Olivia Orr was fourth for Bryant, clearing 4’8”. Shaw was fifth. She also cleared 4’8” but Orr took fewer attempts.

In the 200, Shaw ran a 29.15.

Bryant won all three relays. In the 4×800, Megan Lee, Libby Majors and Zhania Hall won in 10:29.16. In the 4×400, Hall, Zeia Robinson, Majors and Lee combined to win in 4:15.52. In the 4×100, it was Kristin Garner, Lee, Kaylee Shepard and Allen running a 52.19 to beat out Benton (52.82).

McKinney was second in the shot put with a throw of 32’8.5. Sheridan’s Laura Workman’s throw of 34’0.5” won the event. For Bryant, White was fourth at 32’1” and Jones was eighth with a throw of 27’10.5”.

In the 400, Lee was second to Sheridan’s Carly Strong. Lee ran a 1:03.55 while Strong got under a minute in 59.58. Amanda Burt was third for the Lady Hornets, running a 1:05.01.

Bailey Brazil was second in the 3200 with a time of 13:45.75. Benton’s Gracie Hyde dominated the race, winning in 11:44.20. Bryant picked up points from Kaleigh Thomas who was fourth in 15:37.31 and Darcie Dunbar who was fifth in 15:38.59.

Ray and Hall added third-place finishes. For Ray, it came in the pole vault as she cleared 8’0”. Hall’s came in the 800 with a time of 2:33.25.

In the 1600, Orr was fourth in 6:33.41 with Natasha Hobby sixth in 6:39.29 and Dulce Vicente seventh in 6:51.14.

In addition, Allen ran a 13.55 to place fifth in the 100-meter dash.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete on Thursday at Lake Hamilton but head coach Keith Dale said that most of those who ran at Sheridan will be off until the Wampus Cat Relays in Conway on Tuesday, April 17, which is the final regular-season meet. The 7A-Central Conference meet is Thursday, April 26, at Cabot.