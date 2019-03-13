Bryant boys earn first league victory with second-half play

March 13, 2019 Boys Soccer

FORT SMITH — Jonathan Giron and Grant Jacuzzi each had goals, one in each half, as the Bryant Hornets opened 6A-Central Conference play with a 2-1 win over the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

The Hornets were coming off a weekend tournament in Hot Springs where they went 1-1-1, losing to Sylvan Hills, 1-0, beating Hot Springs Lakeside in a 4-3 shootout after tying through regulation 3-3, then tying Hot Springs 1-1.

Tuesday’s win improved Bryant to 2-1-2 overall. They return to conference play Thursday at Little Rock Catholic.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime then Bryant shut out the Grizzlies in the second half.

“We played better but came out timid,” said Hornets head coach Richard Friday. “Towards the end, we had a couple of opportunities to really put the game away and didn’t capitalize.”

On the goals by Giron and Jacuzzi, Carlos Gaytan and Luis Lara had assists.

The Hornets attempted 11 shots on goal. Keeper Codi Kirby had one save. Bryant had six corner kicks to just two for Northside.

“We gave up a goal on a PK that came from a turnover in midfield,” noted Friday. “All-in-all, it was a decent performance.”

