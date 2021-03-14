March 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets ease past Lady Panthers in league opener

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Shelby Gartrell scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bryant Lady Hornets[more] earned a victory in their South Conference opener, 6-0, over the rival Benton Lady Panthers Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets, now 7-1-1 overall, attempted 17 shots while Benton was unable to muster any challenge to the Bryant net.

The match was the last for the Lady Hornets before spring break. They’ll return to league competition on Friday, March 29, at home against Sheridan.

Gartrell got Bryant on the board initially inside the first five minutes of the contest. Her sister Bailey Gartrell assisted.

Rori Whittaker headed one in off a corner kick from Lexie Balisterri on an eye-popping play that netted the second goal.

Kendall Selig scored off a drop from Shelby Gartrell to make it 3-0 then Bailey assisted on Shelby’s second goal in short order.

Before the half, freshman Anna Lowery took a pass from Balisterri and found the back of the net to make it 5-0.

Freshman Kara Moser added the lone goal of the second half. Lowery got the assist off a corner kick.

“I was pleased with how we moved the ball,” stated Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “I know it doesn’t look like it but we still struggled scoring, finishing.

“The girls actually got frustrated because they weren’t scoring at first,” she added. “After Shelby scored early, Rori’s goal didn’t come for probably another 15 or 20 minutes. Then we scored three quickly after that.”