April 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant boys earn important win, eighth consecutive shutout

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

A goal early in the first half and another early in the second half held up as the Bryant Hornets earned their first win against a Class 7A rival in the 7A/6A-Central Conference on Tuesday night. The 2-0 win over the Van Buren Pointers at Bryant Stadium improved the Hornets to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in all league games. It was their eighth straight shutout.

The Hornets’ junior varsity claimed a 5-0 win early Tuesday evening.

“Not very pretty but it’s a win,” said Bryant coach Jason Hay of the varsity contest. “We did not play up to our standards.”

Just under 10 minutes into the match, James Lasley found the back of the net off a feed from Jhorman Cruz.

It was less than four minutes into the second half that Krishna Gurung got free and scored to make it 2-0.

In the JV match, Brian Resendiz turned in the hat trick with three goals, one in the first half off a feed from Cole Gillespie then two in the second half, the first assisted by Gillespie again.

Reese Graham broke the ice on the scoring at 19:30 of the first half. Victor Fuentes provided the assist. Less than two minutes later, Gillespie fed Resendiz.

In the second half, that connection came through again at the 26:30 mark. It stayed 3-0 until 12:45 when Koby Ray drilled a goal off a feed from Arron Sahlmann.

Resindiz’s final goal was unassisted and came with 7:06 left to play.

The Hornets return to action on Thursday at Benton in a non-conference match. Their next conference contest is Friday against 6A Russellville.