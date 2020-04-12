April 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets win third straight meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Once again, the Bryant Lady Hornets captured a team championship with senior Alexis Royal earning high-point honors including a State qualifying performance in the 300 meter hurdles at the Wampus Cat Relays at Conway High School Thursday.

Royal accounted for 41 points including wins in three individual events including the 300 hurdles, which she finished in 46.98; the 100 hurdles (15.52) and the triple jump (37’0”). She also contributed a leg to two of Bryant’s three winning relays.

In addition, first-place performances by Royal and the relay teams, the Lady Hornets picked up first-place points from Melinda Murdock in the 800 (2:22.59). Murdock accumulated 21 points in the meet.

As a team, the Lady Hornets amassed 148.5 points to beat out second-place Cabot (126) and 15 other teams that competed, even though they were without senior Hannah Raney, a top distance runner.

“This was our third consecutive team victory in as many meets, which really says a lot about the talent we have on this team,” stated Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “After qualifing eight events for the State meet at Russellville, we picked up one more this week with Alexis Royal’s time in the 300 hurdles. We hope to maybe get a couple of more qualifiers at Cabot next Tuesday and then it is on to the 7A-West Conference meet on April 25 at Van Buren.”

In the 4×100, Murdock and Royal teamed up with Feniece Boone and Gabby Allen on a 50.08 clocking. Leah Ward joined Murdock, Royal and Boone in the 4×400, which won in 4:05.35.

The 4×800-winning quartet was Talyn Billins, Sam Macchi, Caitlyn Bell and Gabby Crabtree. They finished in 10:27.84.

Royal’s scoring also included a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap that covered 17’0.75”.

Along with her win in the 800, Murdock was third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.77. Boone added a second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 26.36.

Ward scored in two other events. She was fourth in the 100 (12.90) and fifth in the long jump (16’5.5”).

Macchi, Bell, Rachael Owens and Jenna Freeman added third-place points. Macchi’s came in the 800 with a time of 2:28.96. Bell was third in the 3200 in a time of 12:31.03. Owens took third in the high jump, clearing 4’8”, while Freeman took third in the discus with a fling of 86’0”.

Billins picked up points in both distance runs. She was sixth in the 1600 in 5:45.24 and eighth in the 3200 (13:07.47).

Myah Thompson also placed in two events. Her shot put throw of 28’6.5” was good for fourth and her discus toss of 78’4” garnered a sixth-place finish. Brandi Morris was seventh in the shot at 27’0.25”.

Jayla Anderson was fourth in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 49.18. In the pole vault, Randie Owens was fourth, clearing 7’6”, and Skye Young was sixth, clearing 6’6”.