May 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Bryant boys finish strong for fourth place at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets scored 56 points to earn a fourth place finish at the 7A-Central Conference Track Championships on Thursday.

Conway won the team title, followed by North Little Rock and Cabot. Little Rock Central placed fifth, followed by Russellville, Little Rock Catholic and Van Buren.

Tanner Tolbert led the way for the Hornets, scoring 27.5 points. Tolbert earned second place finishes in the long jump (21′ 5″) and the 100 meter dash (10.98). He also placed in the 200 (3rd in 23.02), the triple jump (5th in 41′ 11″), and was on the 4 x 100 meter relay team that placed third in a new school record time of 43.84.

Joining Tolbert on the the record-setting relay team were Stanley Oxner, James Glasper, and Chris Brooks.[more]

Also scoring for the Hornets was Glasper in the 400 meter dash (5th in 53.23), Michael Smith in the 800 meter run (7th in 2:03.73), Tanner Morris in the pole vault (8th in 10′ 0″), and the 1600 meter relay team of Tyler Freshour, Oxner, Smith, and Gasper (4th in 3:33).Hornet scorers from Tuesdays first round of field events were Troy Smith in the high jump (4th in 5’8″) and Jordan Murdock in the shot put (7th in 40′ 9″).

Also on Tuesday, the 3200 meter relay team of Colton Klaus, Freshour, Brandon Mueller, and Michael Smith earned a trip to the State meet with a fourth place finish in a time of 8:37.

The top six finishers in each event will advance to the State meet on Saturday, May 16, in Conway.

“We had a very good meet,” stated Hornets coach Steve Oury. “I was hoping for a top four finish but I wasn’t sure we could score enough points to hold Central off. We exceeded the point total I had projected for us because of clutch performances by guys like Tanner Tolbert, who set big personal records in both the 100 and 200, and James Glasper, who placed 5th in the 400 from one of the slow heats. All of our relay teams did a great job and we qualified several people for the state meet.

“Coach Brad Stroud has done a great job this year with our jumpers and Coach Kris Clark has really helped with our vaulters,” Oury added. “Coach Bart Reynolds works with the throwers in addition to being the junior boys coach. He has also done a great job. We are going to keep working hard to prepare for the State meet.”