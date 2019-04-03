Bryant boys retain share of second with third consecutive win

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Brian Estaban. (Photo by Rick Nation)

The Bryant Hornets kept pace with the Catholic Rockets and the Conway Wampus Cats in the 6A-Central Conference standings with a 3-0 win over the Cabot Panthers at Bryant Stadium Tuesday night.

The Hornets, now 5-2-2 overall, retained a share of second playce in the league with a 4-1 mark going into a trip to North Little Rock on Friday.

Catholic remained unbeaten in the conference with a 4-1 win over Fort Smith Southside, while Conway remained tied with the Hornets for second by edging Little Rock Central 3-2.

Conway and Catholic battled on Friday. The Hornets have a showdown against Conway at home on Tuesday, April 9.

The Hornets won despite the fact that they were missing three of their four starters on the back row.

“It was a good showing considering,” stated Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “We played a whole lot better.”

Stepping in on the back row were Landon Nelson on the left side, Jonathan Giron on the right side and Martin Ramirez at center back. Brian Esteban helped out in the midfield.

Brandon Delgadillo started the scoring for the Hornets. Grant Jacuzzi scored off a corner kick to make it 2-0.

Keeper Codie Kirby made a save on a penalty kick to keep it 2-0 at the half.

In the second half, Eduardo Chun scored off a cross from Henry Terry to make it 3-0.

“We are improving every game,” acknowledged Friday.