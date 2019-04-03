Fason, Heath fill up the net as Lady Hornets subdue Cabot

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Ashton Inman (12). Photo by Rick Nation)

Alyssa Fason had a hat trick and Lauren Heath scored two goals as the Bryant Lady Hornets improved to 7-0 overall this season and 5-0 in the 6A-Central Conference.

It was Bryant’s third shutout in a row and sixth in its seven matches this season.

Addison Funk, the Bryant goalkeeper had five saves but most of the game was played in Lady Hornets’ offensive end.

Heath scored the game’s first goal less than three minutes into the action. Ashton Inman had the assist.

It stayed 1-0 until Fason’s first goal with 21:09 left in the first half. Rachel Buck supplied the assist. Fason scored again, this time off a feed from Heath, less than three minutes later, at 18:27 to make it 3-0.

Buck drilled a penalty kick at the 1:54 mark to add to the lead. Fourteen seconds later, Fason scored off a deflection to make it 5-0 at halftime.

And nine minutes into the second half, Fason fed Heath for a goal that made it a mercy-rule contest.

The Lady Hornets will travel to North Little Rock this Friday.