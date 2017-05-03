Bryant boys romp, nail down 3 seed for State

For more photos from this event by Rick Nation, go here

Though they were short five starters, the Bryant Hornets came up with a barrage of goals including two by senior Kobe Ray in the second half as they drubbed the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats, 6-0, on Senior Night at Bryant Stadium.

The victory coupled with Conway’s loss to Little Rock Catholic in a shootout secured third place in the 7A-Central Conference. As the No. 3 seed, the Hornets will open the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith on Thursday, May 11, at noon.

The Hornets improved to 11-6-1 overall this season and 8-5 in league play with a regular-season finale at Conway this Friday.

Ricky Barrientos, Brian Resendiz, Jhorman Cruz and Cole Gillespie each scored goals as the Hornets built a 4-0 halftime lead.

“I think with it being Senior Night, we were focused and played with a high intensity,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We started off strong.

“We were focused on keeping the shutout and I got to rest players,” he added. “If we were more clinical, we could have stuck in 15.”

Along with Ray and Resendiz, the Hornets honored seniors Logan Valestin, Connor Qualls, Ramon Aguilar, Angel Rodriguez, James Lasley, Dalton Bryant, Andy Doonan and John Sohn.