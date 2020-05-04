Hornets baseball records since 1998: Lowest ERA, career

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Earned run average (career, 70 innings min.)

Beaux Bonvillain 0.75

Jason Hastings 0.89

Zach Jackson 0.95

Nate Rutherford 1.07

Travis Wood 1.20

Alex Shurtleff 1.27

Evan Lee 1.33

Justin Wells 1.54

Blaine Knight 1.59

Will McEntire 1.67

Ben Wells 1.75

Trent Daniel 2.10

Blake Davidson 2.27

Dylan Cross 2.49

Jordan Taylor 2.75

Anthony Rose 3.00

Chris Sory 3.05

Kaleb Jobe 3.11

Caleb Milam 3.12

Coby Greiner 3.19