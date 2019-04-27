Bryant boys run past Cabot

CABOT — With six goals by five players, the Bryant Hornets overwhelmed the Cabot Panthers, 6-0, on Friday night to extend their winning streak to 10 and clinch a first-round bye in the Class 6A State tournament in Conway.

“We were dominant defensively and didn’t allow a shot,” said Hornets head coach Richard Friday, whose team posted their fifth shutout of the season.

Bryant is now 12-2-2 overall and 11-1 in league play. The Hornets can clinch the conference title on Tuesday when they celebrate Senior Night against North Little Rock.

Grant Jacuzzi had two goals for Bryant including the first one.

“He scored when he slalomed through the defense,” Friday related. “Max Hooten scored the second goal from a cross he took with his chest and volleyed it past the keeper.”

The third goal was struck by Luis Lara on a 1v1 with the Cabot keeper. That made it 3-0 at the half.

Jacuzzi started the scoring in the second half as well.

“He curled one in from the left side of the box,” said Friday.

Brandon Delgadillo made it 5-0, scoring off an assist from Henry Terry.

“The sixth goal from Thomas Bullington came from a Danny Linares cross,” Friday said.

That instituted the mercy rule, cutting the remaining time in half.