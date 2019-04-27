Updated 6A-Central Conference boys soccer standings, 4/26 (unofficial)

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 boys soccer standings
Conf Ovl
Bryant 11-1 12-2-2
FS Northside 9-3 13-5
LR Catholic 9-3 11-5
Conway 8-4 10-7-1
FS Southside 4-8 5-11
Cabot 4-8 5-10-2
North Little Rock 3-9 5-10-1
LR Central 0-10 1-17-1
Tuesday, March 12
Bryant 2, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 3, Cabot 0
Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (1-0)
North Little Rock 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)
Thursday, March 14
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 1, Cabot 0
Conway 3, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 2, LR Central 1
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)
LR Catholic 1, FS Northside 1 (1-0)
North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, March 29
Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)
FS Northside 4, Conway 0
Bryant 2, FS Southside 2 (SO, 5-4)
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 3, Cabot 0
Conway 3, LR Central 2
FS Northside 5, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 5
Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 6, Cabot 0
FS Southside 1, LR Central 0
Conway 2, LR Catholic 1
Tuesday, April 9
Bryant 2, Conway 0
Cabot 1, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 1, FS Southside 0
LR Catholic 2, LR Central 2 (SO)
Thursday, April 11
Central Arkansas Christian 2, LR Central 1
Friday, April 12
Bryant 3, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 2, Cabot 0
Conway 5, FS Southside 3
North Little Rock 1, LR Central 0
Monday, April 15
FS Northside 7, LR Central 2
Tuesday, April 16
Bryant 2, LR Catholic 1
FS Southside 2, Cabot 1
Conway 1, North Little Rock 0
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside 2, LR Catholic 1
Friday, April 19
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
Cabot 1, Conway 0
FS Southside 4, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 23
Bryant 2, FS Southside 1
Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)
FS Northside 2, Conway 1
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 1
Friday, April 26
Bryant 6, Cabot 0
Conway 5, LR Central 2
FS Northside 3, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 2, FS Southside 0
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic