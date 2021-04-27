Bryant boys snap brief skid with 4-0 win at Southwest

LITTLE ROCK — Despite a season of adversity, the Bryant Hornets soccer team took another step toward securing a bid to the 6A State Tournament in Springdale with a 4-0 win over the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons on Monday night.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Hornets, now 4-8-3 overall and 4-7 in the 6A-Central Conference with a match against Cabot coming up on Friday at home.

“It was a pretty dominant first half,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday, “but the boys weren’t patient enough. Southwest was well shaped and tight around the box. They kept shooting from 30 yards out.”

“We finally broke through with a good strike from Adrian Durazno,” he related.

The 1-0 lead held until halftime.

“In the second half, (Southwest) opened up their formation, which helped us out,” Friday said. “We got a goal with a ball played into Jamison Lewis at the edge of the box. He took a touch and finished his shot.”

Grant Jacuzzi scored to make it 3-0.

“Grant had a great solo run and finished a one-on-one with the keeper,” the coach said.

“We picked up a great team goal at the end,” he noted. “Jose Valez played a ball into Jaime Perez who slid a great ball through to Lewis who played a ball across to Josh Lasley.”

The shutout was Bryant’s third of the season.