Ashton Inman scores four goals, seven Bryant girls score in romp

LITTLE ROCK — The league-leading Bryant Lady Hornets had some fun on Monday night at the expense of the fledgling Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons. Ashton Inman scored four goals and seven different players had goals in an 11-0 romp.

The Lady Hornets protected their slight lead over Fort Smith Northside in the 6A-Central Conference standings, improving to 9-1-1 against the league. Bryant is 12-1-2 overall going into Friday’s home match against Cabot.

“A lot of the goals came from really good ball movement and that was what we wanted,” said Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “We also wanted to work on finishing off corners and we were able to do that as well.”

The Lady Hornets led 9-0 at the half.

Inman opened the second less than two minutes in off an assist from Kaylee Fluger. At the 35:15 mark, Rachel Buck scored with Ashton Inman providing the assist.

Inman’s second goal came off a feed from Jackie Atilano at the 27:59 mark. The floodgates continued, at 24:19, when Inman, off an assist by Maddy Knight, made it 5-0.

Her fourth goal came at 22:13 off an assist from twin sister Abbey Inman off a corner.

Abbey Inman got a second assist when she fed Jillian Colclasure on another corner with 12:08 left in the first half. Ashton Inman assisted on Estafania Ramirez’ goal with 10:02 remaining.

The onslaught concluded with Knight’s goal, assisted by Ellie O’Gary at 7:55.

In the second half, Lily Miller scored two goals. At 19:05 she found the back of the net with Amelia Holley getting the assist. At 15:32, Buck assisted on the second.