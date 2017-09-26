Bryant boys win conference match over Cabot

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School boys earned a 7A-Central Conference victory by capturing three of four matches against the Cabot Panthers at Rebsamen Park on Monday.

The match was a three-team event with Fort Smith Southside sweeping Bryant earlier in the day.

Bryant’s girls were swept in both matches.

The BHS team was set to play at Burns Park against North Little Rock today before wrapping up regular-season play on Thursday at Conway. The 7A-Central Conference tournament is set for Oct. 2-3 at Rebsamen Park.

In the victory, Blake Cunningham won 8-1 at No. 1 singles and Broc Ingold won at No. 2 singles, 8-4. At No. 1 doubles, Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier absorbed the lone loss, 1-8, but Cade Dupree and Logan Catton combined to win the No. 2 doubles match 8-5.

In non-conference matches, Ingold turned around and won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, and Drew Upton prevailed at No. 4, 6-3. A third doubles match went to Bryant’s Codi Kirby and Donte Baker, 6-3.

For the girls, Abbie Johnson was edged out 7-9 at No. 1 singles against Cabot. Isabel Van Dorth fell at No. 2, 2-8. In the No. 1 doubles match, Haylee Scott and Ainsley Hart absorbed a 0-8 loss and, at No. 2, Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson fell, 1-8.

In non-conference matches, Hart was edged out 5-6 and Sisco was defeated 0-6. In doubles, Johnson and Van Dorth won, 6-4. At No. 2, however, Sisco and Henderson took an 0-6 setback.

Against Southside, the Mavericks’ Ethan Eddleman prevailed over Cunningham, 8-0, and Jack Ledbetter won 8-0 over Ingold. In doubles, Greiner and Dinstbier were defeated by Riley Palmer and Matthew Appleyard, 4-8 while Dupree and Catton lost a close match with Chris Perry and Ross Hicks, 6-8.

Girls singles went to Anna Magness over Johnson, 8-5, and Stevie Meador over Van Dorth. Southside’s doubles team of Amy Truitt and Makenzie Shell won 8-2 over Scott and Hart while Jenna Hunter and Abby Harris came out on top, 8-1, against Sisco and Henderson.