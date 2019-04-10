Bryant boys win fifth straight, retain share of first

Martin Ramirez (99) heads a ball away from a Conway player. (Photo by Rick Nation)

With their fifth consecutive win and third shutout in a row, the Bryant Hornets maintained their share of the 6A-Central Conference lead on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over the Conway Wampus Cats.

The two teams came into the match at Bryant Stadium in a three-way tie with Little Rock Catholic for the league lead. Catholic, coming off a loss to the Wampus Cats, retained its share of first with a win in a shootout over Little Rock Central after the two teams finished regulation tied 2-2.

The Hornets host Fort Smith Northside, now tied with Conway for third, this Friday. Catholic hosts Cabot. Bryant hosts the Rockets on Tuesday, April 16.

“We started off slow in the first (half) and were pinning back,” said Hornets head coach Richard Friday regarding Tuesday’s match. “With a couple of great saves from Codi Kirby, we were kept in the game.

“We got a goal through Brandon Degadillo against the run of play and made it through the first half,” he related. “We regrouped at halftime and started to get a foothold in the game and pinning them back.

Brian Ibarra, right, tries to keep the ball away from a Conway player. (Photo by Rick Nation)

“Henry Terry had some great opportunities and failed to convert,” the coach said. “We got our second goal from an assist by Chris Fuller to Carlos Gaytan, who knocked one in from eight yards out.”

The Hornets are now 7-2-2.

Luis Lara (Photo by Rick Nation)