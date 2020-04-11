April 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Bryant girls second only to Fairview at Lake Hamilton meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets took runner-up team honors at the Lake Hamilton Relays Friday night. Camden Fairview won the meet with 103 points while Bryant amassed 87 points. There were 19 total teams in the meet.

The highlight performance of the night for Bryant came from Jordan Chadwick in the 300-meter hurdles. Chadwick ran a personal best time of 47.1 in only her second attempt at the event this spring.

“Jordan got out strong and really pulled away from the field when she came off the final turn,” recounted Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “This is only the second time she has run the longer hurdles this year and tonight’s performance should put her close to the state’s leading time in the event. She is also only 3-tenths of a second off our school record set by Kelsey Mitchell back in 2006.”

Chadwick, who has signed to run track at UCA next year, was the Lady Hornets’ leading scorer with 22 points. Along with her 300-meter hurdle victory, she finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.3), fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.1) and was a member of the 4 x 400 meter relay team that finished fourth.

Morgan Seelinger scored 19 points for the Lady Hornets taking third in the long jump (16’6”), fourth in the triple jump (33’8”), fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.1), and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (16.6).

Skylar Oswalt scored 13 points with a second place finish in the 3200-meter run (12:44) and a fourth place finish in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:50.

Kayla Davidson tossed the discus 104’4” to take second. She also took eighth in the shot with a throw of 30’5”. She ended the night scoring 9 points.

Stacy Emmerling picked up a third-place finish in the 1600 meter run, in a time of 5:47. She also contributed leges to a pair of third-place relay teams. In the 4×400, she joined Bailey Seelinger, Morgan Seelinger and Chadwick in running a 4:33.4. In the 4×800, she joined Kayla Randolph, Oswalt and Lauren Rogers on a clocking of 10:20.

Lauren Magneson pitched in with fifth-place points in the high jump, clearing 4-8. Rogers finished seventh in the 1600 (6:14) while Kaitlyn Nickels took seventh in the 3200 (13:32).

Bryant’s 4×100 relay team of Brandi Robinson, Kiana Thomas, Morgan Humbard and Jahaira Juarez combined on a time of 56.2 to place eighth.

The Lady Hornets run at Conway on Thursday, April 15, then begin preparations for the 7A-Central Conference championships to be held on April 24.