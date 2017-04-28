Bryant boys win third straight, retain share of third place

CABOT — Jhorman Cruz scored the only goal of the game as the Bryant Hornets kept their share of third place in the 7A-Central Conference with a 1-0 win over the Cabot Panthers at Panther Stadium on Thursday night.

Conway, which is tied with the Hornets at 6-5 in the league, is scheduled to play Little Rock Central on Friday. Fort Smith Northside continues to lead the conference, improving to 11-1 after a 9-2 win over North Little Rock. Little Rock Catholic is second at 10-2 after a 2-1 win over Fort Smith Southside.

The Hornets play North Little Rock on Senior Night Tuesday, May 2, then finish the regular-season with a showdown at Conway on Friday, May 5. The 7A State Tournament begins May 11 at Fort Smith.

“We came out flat and Cabot was organized and pressed us,” reported Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We got in at halftime and worked through some issues then we played faster and crisper in the second half.

“Jhorman scored a fantastic set piece with the outside of his right foot,” he noted.

“Unfortunately, we lost our ‘assistant coach’ and captain Connor Qualls to red cards,” the coach mentioned.

The win was Bryant’s third in a row and seventh in the last night matches.