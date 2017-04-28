Bryant girls challenge league-leading Cabot but late goals spoil upset bid

CABOT — The Cabot Lady Panthers had to rally from behind but were able to keep their 7A-Central Conference record unblemished as they eked out a 3-2 in over the Bryant Lady Hornets at Panther Stadium Thursday night.

Cabot improved to 12-0 in league play 19-2 overall while the Lady Hornets dropped to 8-9 and 5-7 as they battle for a higher seed in the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith starting May 11.

“We played an intense and exciting game, leading 2-1 in the second half,” noted Lady Hornets coach James Paul. “I’m proud of the effort we played with, especially still battling sickness. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on to the end.”

Cabot took the lead at the 23:09 mark of the first half on a goal by Caitlann Potter. But the Lady Hornets tied it on a goal by Caroline Campbell at the 16:08 mark.

It remained deadlocked until halftime. In the second half, the teams continued to play even until Campbell took a pass from Madison Humbard and scored with 20:54 left to play.

Just over four minutes later, former Lady Hornet Hadley Dickinson found the range and tied it. The decisive goal came with just over nine minutes to go by Tristyn Edgar.

It was the third consecutive setback for Bryant, which will try to get back on track against North Little Rock on Senior Night Tuesday, May 2. The Lady Hornets close out the regular season at Conway on Friday, May 5.